China chamber group recognizes La. project
Louisiana and Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group jointly received an Outstanding Foreign Direct Investment Partnership Award from the China General Chamber of Commerce.
Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson and company executive Charlie Yao accepted the award. Yao serves as chief executive officer of Yuhuang Chemical Industries Inc., a subsidiary of China-based Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Yuhuang Chemical began building a methanol facility two years ago in St. James Parish as part of a $1.85 billion project that ultimately will include three phases. In addition to creating 200 direct jobs with an average annual salary of $85,000, plus benefits, the project will result in an estimated 1,250 indirect jobs and support 2,100 construction jobs at peak building activity. YCI Methanol One, being completed with joint venture partner Koch Methanol Investments LLC, is the first phase of the project and will include 100 permanent direct jobs after supporting 1,500 construction jobs.
The China General Chamber of Commerce-USA is a nonprofit that represents Chinese enterprises in the U.S. and serves as a bridge between the business communities of the U.S. and China.
Tulane schools partner on real estate program
Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business and School of Architecture are partnering in an effort to meet the demand for business professionals trained for a career in real estate development.
The MBA/MSRED is designed to provide students with a foundation in business disciplines as well as specialized knowledge from a master’s degree program in sustainable real estate development. Students will be taught to manage all areas of real estate development — finance, analytics, design, management and consulting — with the qualitative and quantitative skills to make business decisions.
“With the exponential growth of the real estate market, prospective real estate professionals must combine business expertise with an understanding of the social and environmental costs of development,” said Ira Solomon, dean of the Freeman School.
The MBA/MSRED is a two-year, full-time program delivered during the weekday from the Tulane University campus in Uptown New Orleans as well as the Freeman School’s new facility downtown.
Crop, cattle forum scheduled for farmers
Farmers can get research updates and recertify private pesticide applicator licenses at a crops and cattle forum set for Feb. 26 at the State Evacuation Shelter in Alexandria.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with opening remarks at 8:30 a.m. A sponsored lunch will be served at noon.
Forum topics will include corn hybrid and cotton variety selection; redbanded stink bug control; Bt cotton and seed treatments in corn; use of body condition scoring in beef cattle; and identification and control of problem weeds in pastures and hay meadows.
Presentations also will cover disease management and soybean updates; weed management strategies and spring burndown practices; the 2018 farm bill; and a 2019 market outlook. Producers will get information on pesticide drift management and hear updates on worker protection standards, record keeping and pollinator protection strategies.
The LSU AgCenter-sponsored meeting is approved for recertification for Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry private pesticide applicator cards that expire March 31.
Private pesticide applicator recertification meetings require a $15 registration fee, collected separately from the agriculture department's $25 recertification fee. No registration fee is required for attendees who do not intend to recertify.
LSU, Centenary sign law center agreement
The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has signed an agreement with Centenary College in Shreveport to create a partnership that will provide Centenary students who meet LSU law school admission requirements and who are interested in public interest careers an opportunity for an expedited admissions review and notification process.
“As the oldest private college in Louisiana, we are pleased to enter into this partnership with the flagship of the LSU system. This will allow both institutions to better serve all our state’s residents by offering a variety of paths to and through law school, preparing them to serve the people of Louisiana,” Centenary President Christopher L. Holoman said.
With the agreement, graduating students from Centenary who complete an undergraduate minor in legal studies, have an interest in public interest work, submit their application by Dec. 1 and complete the LSU law admissions requirements will receive priority consideration, automatic financial aid consideration and an early admissions decision. The LSU Law Center’s admissions committee still reviews each candidate with right to approve or deny admission.
Seven Centenary graduates currently are enrolled at the LSU Law Center, and more than 70 Centenary alumni have graduated from LSU Law since 1970.
BR General opens LSU gateway clinic
Baton Rouge General has opened its fourth Express Care clinic, at 3646 Nicholson Drive in LSU’s Nicholson Gateway development.
Express Care is open seven days a week and treats serious illnesses and injuries that are not life-threatening, including sprains, minor cuts and burns, allergic reactions, sinus infections, earaches and fever. The clinic also features a lab, X-ray machine and an electrocardiogram for more serious injuries. It is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The Nicholson Gateway location also features a Hydration Therapy Lounge, which was recently added at the clinic on Highland Road near LSU’s south gates.
Lane Gastroenterology opens in Zachary
Lane Gastroenterology has been opened by Dr. Krunal Patel at 6550 Main St., Suite 3500, in Zachary.
Patel attended medical school at Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai, India, trained and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Arizona in Tucson, was chief resident at Bridgeport Hospital, Yale New Haven Health in Connecticut, and completed his fellowship in gastroenterology at the LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. He specializes in comprehensive diagnosis and management of the digestive tract; inflammatory bowel diseases, such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's; as well as liver and pancreatic diseases, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, primary biliary cholangitis, pancreatitis and other autoimmune disorders.
Tech ventures part of IDEAx program
Nine technology ventures are participating in the Idea Village's 2019 IDEAx accelerator program, a four-month program that runs through April 26.
The Idea Village solicited applications from startup companies and, with the help of an advisory panel of community stakeholders, selected participants based on an evaluation of their innovative focus, product viability, team and demonstrated traction in the marketplace. The companies are building solutions in a range of industries, including energy and industrials, logistics, virtual reality, legal services, digital marketing, hospitality, health care, real estate services and data analytics.
The members of the 2019 IDEAx accelerator program and their founders are 3D Media, Lance Jones, Daryl Roy and Mike Oakes; DigCargo, Daniel Leonard, Harold Fischer and Seth Schklar; Don’t Get Mad Get Paid, Simone Spence; RentCheck, Lydia Winkler and Marco Nelson; Orthobistro, Dr. Matti Palo Jr. and Benjamin Leguml; Samplechain, Vignesh Krishnan; Stilio, Darryl Glade, Hannah Huppi and Kris Haug; TrayAway, Josh Johnston and Will Lovett; and UpScribed, Will Scott, Angie Scott and Jeremy Brown.
This year, ENERGYx will run in tandem with IDEAx. ENERGYx, a joint program of Shell and The Idea Village, is an energy-focused incubator and accelerator program to support companies and innovators with early stage ideas with the potential to impact the future of energy. Three companies that participated in the Energy Innovators Bootcamp in December were elevated to the ENERGYx 2019 cohort: ARIX Technologies, Dianna Liu; Gulf Offshore Research Institute, Kent Satterlee; and VPT, Nikita Iliushkin.