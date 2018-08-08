Tellurian Inc. is on schedule to begin construction of its Driftwood LNG megaproject on the Calcasieu River in 2019, the company said Wednesday, and will announce its partners later this year.
The company has pegged the total cost of the Driftwood LNG export terminal project at as high as $30 billion, which would include a $15 billion direct spend on engineering, procurement and construction. Louisiana Economic Development previously said it would create 400 jobs. If the project moves forward, it would represent one of the largest capital investments in Louisiana history.
"All the pieces of the integrated project are coming together as planned, and we remain on schedule to announce our partners in the third or fourth quarter, begin construction of Driftwood LNG in first-half 2019 and deliver LNG to the global market in 2023," Tellurian President and CEO Meg Gentle said in a news release accompanying the firm's second quarter results.
The firm received coastal use and air permits for the project during the second quarter. It expects a final environmental impact statement in October and final authorization from the federal government in January.
Companies are racing to build multibillion-dollar LNG export projects, particularly along the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas, to meet an expected peak global demand in the early 2020s. Driftwood is one of several projects in various stages of planning and construction in Louisiana, representing more than $90 billion in investment.