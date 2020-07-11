Fifteen property owners in the Willow Ridge subdivision have filed annexation petitions with the city-parish asking to be included in the Baton Rouge city limits.
Bill Benedetto, one of the Willow Ridge residents seeking annexation, said the people who filed the petition “don’t particularly want to live in St. George.”
“These residents would rather be annexed than moved into a city, not of our choice,” said Benedetto.
Willow Ridge is a subdivision near the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Four of the properties seeking annexation are on the west side of Willow Bay Drive, which is adjacent to the Baton Rouge city limits. The other 11 houses are on the east side of Willow Bay and have access to the city limits through a man-made lake. The 10 homeowners that jointly own the lake have filed for it to be included in the petition.
The residents aren’t seeking to include all of Willow Ridge in the annexation, Benedetto said. “These are people who like the idea of doing this,” he said.
Andrew Murrell, an attorney and spokesman for St. George, said the annexation request is ultimately null and void because it wasn’t filed timely enough after the St. George vote passed in October. “The deadline for this was Nov. 23,” he said.
Murrell said having homes on Willow Ridge alternating between Baton Rouge and St. George will be “a nightmare for first responders.”
“Why annex into the city of Baton Rouge because on day one your property taxes are going to go up,” he said. “It’s a fact property taxes are significantly higher in the city than in St. George or the unincorporated areas.”
The petitions, which were filed with the city-parish earlier this week, will be heard by the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council in August or September, said Charles Landry, a real estate attorney who has been involved in several annexation requests.
St. George and Baton Rouge are in the middle of a legal battle that is expected to take several years over the establishment of the fifth municipality in East Baton Rouge Parish.