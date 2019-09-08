Tech, petrochem join forces for conference
Technology executives are expected to rub shoulders with petrochemical industry plant managers at a new conference in Baton Rouge known as TEC Next, a collaboration between the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance.
The conference will be held at the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts downtown between Oct. 3-4.
Conference speakers include executives from companies such as Dow Chemical or ExxonMobil, addressing the connection between technology and the manufacturing industry. The focus is on the next generation of manufacturing and how cybersecurity, big data, robotics and virtual reality fit into a traditional business.
The goal is to encourage the petrochemical industry to collaborate more with the technology world, especially as it grows in Louisiana with new plants coming online.
ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge has been using virtual reality to train its workers as it looks to modernize operations. The company hired local tech companies Pixel Dash and King Crow Studios alongside 3D Media to create the training software.
Information is at tec-next.org.
Humanities award nominations sought
The Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities is accepting nominations for the 2020 Humanities Awards.
The awards recognize outstanding contributions to understanding the state’s culture and history. Award categories are lifetime contributions,; documentary photography, documentary film of the year, book of the year, literacy contributions and museum exhibition of the year.
Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 15, except for book of the year, due by 5 p.m. Oct. 1, and documentary film, due by 5 p.m. Oct. 28.
Individuals, institutions or organizations can submit nominations. Individuals cannot nominate themselves. Letters of nomination should not exceed two pages and should detail specific accomplishments that qualify the nominee for the award. Instructions are at leh.org/humanities-awards.
LSU AgCenter plans beef, forage field day
The LSU AgCenter will host the northeast Louisiana beef and forage field day Sept. 19 at Goldmine Plantation at 188 Cummins Road near Mangham.
Registration is at 8:30 a.m., with presentations from 9 to noon followed by a sponsored lunch.
Topics will highlight fly control, mineral needs for cattle, hay feeding efficiency and hay sampling and testing. Chute out and squeeze chute comparisons and live animal demonstrations will be featured.
Livingston Women's Leadership Event set
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce announced the speaker line up for its third annual Women’s Leadership Event at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Forrest Grove Plantation, 8743 Stephenson Drive, in Denham Springs.
Wendy Rodrigue, public speaker, author, art historian and widow of artist George Rodrigue, will be headlining the event. Included in her presentation is an exhibit from the “Blue Dog” archives along with personal stories of George Rodrigue behind the art.
Other speakers are Mari Ann Callais, a member of The Catalyst Agency Speakers Team, and Zoey Waguespack, retired 21st Judicial Court judge.
The event includes a mini women’s expo, with seven vendors sharing information in their respective fields specific to women’s issues. The Livingston Parish Women’s Leadership Awards also are on the agenda.
Registration is at livingstonparishchamber.org.
Cardiothoracic surgery clinic opens at OLOL
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Cardiothoracic Surgery has opened at 7777 Hennessy Blvd., Suite 8001, in Baton Rouge.
The cardiothoracic clinic has three cardiothoracic surgeons, providing surgical care of diseases of the heart, lungs and blood vessels. The clinic also offers cardiac surgical treatments as well as thoracic treatments, including the removal of tumors, management of disorders and repairs of chest trauma.
The phone number is (225) 490-7224.
Endocrinology, weight clinic opens at Woman's
The Woman’s Hospital Endocrinology and Weight Management Clinic has opened at Woman's Hospital in the physician's office building, Suite 515, at 500 Rue de le Vie.
The clinic specializes in hormonal disorders of the endocrine system, which includes insulin resistance/diabetes, metabolic obesity, thyroid conditions, osteoporosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome and menopause. The endocrine system regulates metabolism, growth and reproduction, among other functions. Symptoms vary depending upon the condition, but can often include weight gain, infertility, body temperature changes, irregular periods, sleep or even unexplained moodiness and can have long-term effects if not treated.
The phone number is (225) 924-8298 or visit womans.org/hormones.
UREC schedules homebuyer seminar
Urban Restoration Enhancement Corp. is holding a free Homebuyer Seminar at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., in Baton Rouge.
Preregistration is required at urecbr.com or by calling (225) 356-8871.
Seasonal stores pop-up in Mall of La.
Two seasonal pop-up shops are set to return to Perkins Rowe over the next month.
Lollipop Lane, a children’s consignment store, will return for its third pop-up store in the mixed-use center Sept. 25-28. The market will be next to Kendra Scott selling gently used children’s boutique-style clothing. Several local children’s vendors will also be in Lollipop Lane, including Little Miss Monogram, Matilda Jane by Katie Reulet, High Cotton Bows, B-Kids and PolkaDot Lollipop.
Peregrin’s Christmas Store will reopen Oct. 1 in the space formerly occupied by Charming Charlie. The store sells Christmas trees, wreaths, ornaments and other holiday decorations.
Musician workshop focuses on Hollywood
The New Orleans Business Alliance and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation are jointly hosting the third Sync Up workshop Sept. 18 to help local musicians fund their art, with a focus this year on Hollywood.
The free workshop, titled "Make Your Music the Next Hollywood Soundtrack," will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, 1225 N. Rampart St., in New Orleans. Presenters will teach local artists how to clear samples for use, register copyrighted music and how to get their works into film, commercials and TV productions.
The workshop features a discussion with John Boutté, local jazz icon, whose “Treme Song” became the theme for the acclaimed HBO series Treme. In addition, film, music and law experts will discuss registering music for licensing or use in a panel discussion.
Attendees can sign up for free assistance sessions with The ELLA Project, a nonprofit that uses volunteer lawyers to help artists protect their copyrights. The attorneys will help musicians and songwriters organize their catalogs and take the necessary steps to register copyrights.
The first 50 artists who register, attend the Sync Up, sign up and complete an ELLA Project assistance session will earn a grant from the New Orleans Business Alliance to substantially offset the fees for copyright registration.
“Every day, we see the film trucks and set crews as evidence of the resurgent film and television industry in New Orleans,” said Quentin L. Messer Jr., president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “We want to equip talented local musicians with the tools to protect and profit from their artistry, so they get their scores and music into productions that are filmed here and elsewhere. Royalties are the stepping stones to wealth creation for musicians and ultimately, we want local artists to have multiple revenue streams beyond performance income.”
Information is at nolaba.org.
Delgado health coach program starts
A Health Coach Certificate Program at Delgado Community College begins Sept. 30 for entry-level students and Nov. 4 for advanced students.
In clinical settings, health coaches work as a member of a patient’s health care team. Other employment opportunities exist in insurance companies, nursing facilities, nonprofit agencies, workplace wellness organizations or as self-employed entrepreneurs.
Entry-level students are high school graduates, while advanced students are those with at least an associate degree and some health care experience. Tuition for the program is $500 for entry-level students and $1,000 for advanced students. Full scholarships are available, and applications are being accepted.
The program a partnership between Delgado Community College and LSU Health Sciences Center. Funding is provided through a $550,000 award to Delgado from the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and $295,000 to LSU Health Foundation from Baptist Community Ministries.
The program was designed to meet credentialing agency standards of the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaches, a requirement for student eligibility to be tested for board certification through the National Board of Medical Examiners.
The Health Coach Certificate Program is designed as a pathway to earn even higher educational achievement because the coursework can transfer as credit hours into other academic programs.
Ultimately the certificate will be a bridge for a proposed associate degree in health navigation in the Delgado Division of Allied Health. Health navigators work with patients to overcome barriers to accessing care while also identifying and providing guidance to resources that address any physical, emotional and cultural needs.
Information is at dcc.edu/workforce-development/community-economic-development/health-coach-training.aspx.
Macy's Lakeside gets improvements
Macy’s Lakeside Shopping Center store is among 100 the retailer targeted for improvements this year.
In 2018, 50 stores across the country received additional capital, and that has been expanded to another 100 stores this year. Capital investments in the Growth100 stores feature expanded and selective merchandise assortments as well as adding positions and technology to improve customer service.
Upgrades at Macy's Lakeside include LED lighting, updated flooring and renovated fitting rooms and restrooms. Some departments have been relocated to better suit customer traffic. The store also has expanded its DKNY selection, plus-size offerings in women’s dresses, Macy’s Hotel Collection, home offerings and fine jewelry. The Growth100 stores have added or expanded mattress furniture and departments with virtual reality customization of merchandise, and Macy’s Lakeside already added a discount Backstage within the store in April. Other features are a dedicated location for online pickups and returns, mobile checkout for customers to process their own purchases and style consultations.