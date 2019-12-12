The former CJ Brown Realtors offices on Airline Highway have been sold to a local software company for nearly $1.3 million.
JMB&J Property LLC of Baton Rouge bought the office at 14452 Airline in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. CJ Brown was the seller.
JMB&J is represented by John Stinson III, the chief executive officer of TEI Software Development.
Grey Mullins of Grey Mullins Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. Evan Scroggs of NAI/Latter & Blum, represented CJ Brown. Latter & Blum owns CJ Brown.
CJ Brown moved out of the building last week and into an office at 11412 Lake Sherwood North, off Sherwood Forest Boulevard into an office that had been home for Burns & Company.
While CJ Brown opened the Airline office in November 2016, Shelley Simmons, office manager, said the business quickly outgrew the space and needed more private offices. Not only does the office handle home sales, but it has an insurance and mortgage businesses under the same roof. “This office was set up for real estate, so it’s perfect for us,” she said.
CJ Brown took up just over 4,600 square feet in the nearly 6,300 square foot building, a construction services company takes up the remaining space in the Airline Highway property.