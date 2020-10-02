Plans have been submitted for a 309-unit apartment complex at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
The Bend on Bluebonnet would consist of one-, two- and three-bedroom units spread out across four buildings. The apartments are being developed by TWG Development of Indianapolis, which has a portfolio of affordable, market-rate and senior housing in 11 states, mainly in the Midwest.
The item is set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission on November 16.
Also at that meeting, the Planning Commission will hear a request to rezone a 20.1-acre tract at 7231 Innovation Park Drive for a zero lot line subdivision. The average lot in the development would be 4,500 square feet. William FaKouri is proposing the development, River Hills Farm.
The commission is also set to hear Hollywood Casino’s request to rezone its property so the casino can move onto land. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has already approved Hollywood’s request to move off of its gambling boat and into an expanded dockside facility. The riverboat’s 859 slot machines and 12 table games would be moved into what is now the casino atrium.