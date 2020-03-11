Better Pumps & Solutions, a St. Gabriel company that rents pumps and industrial pressure washers, has purchased a 5.2-acre site on Airline Highway with plans to relocate its business.
BPS Investments LLC paid just under $2 million for the land at Airline and Pecue Lane in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Boh Brothers Construction, which moved to Jefferson Highway a few years ago.
The Airline Highway property also includes 16,000 square feet of office and warehouse space, said Brent Garrett of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, who represented the sellers.
Joe Atol IV, president of Better Pumps, said his business has outgrown its offices at 1285 Bayou Paul Lane. The company currently takes up 2 acres at the St. Gabriel location and has offices in Kenner, Lafayette and Sulphur.
Better Pumps was founded in 2007 and rents pumps to local governments, industrial plants and contractors. Twenty-three people work for the company and Atol said he plans on hiring more workers. The exact number of new employees will be determined by how much the business grows, he said.
The additional space will allow Better Pumps to carry more products. “We need more space, because we’ve outgrown our current space,” Atol said.