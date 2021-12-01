Louisiana added 41,000 jobs for the 12 month period ending in October as the state rebounded from the effects of Hurricane Ida.
The gain brought the number of nonfarm jobs in the state to a total of 1,868,100.
All of the state’s metro areas except for Alexandria gained jobs, according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
While the state added jobs in September, New Orleans and Houma-Thibodaux posted losses. Those were the two metro areas that were hardest hit by Ida.
The unemployment rate in Louisiana was 4.3% compared 6.6% in October 2020.
The New Orleans metro area gained 9,400 jobs over the year through October to 531,300 workers. The unemployment rate in New Orleans was 5.1%, down from 9.1% last year.
The Baton Rouge metro area added 8,000 jobs over the year to 397,100 jobs. The unemployment rate in Baton Rouge was 3.7%, down from 6.4% a year ago.
The Lafayette metro area added 4,800 jobs over the year to 193,100 jobs. The unemployment rate in Lafayette was 3.8%, down from 6.7% one year ago.