Fat Cow, a longtime hamburger restaurant, has closed and a notice on the LSU-area restaurant says the eatery has had its business halted due to delinquent sales tax payments.
Another sign on the door of the business thanks customers for the years of memories but says, “Unfortunately we will be closed as of July 26.”
Fat Cow opened in August 2011 at 4350 Highland Road and was part of a wave of “better burger” restaurants such as Five Guys, Burgersmith, Mooyah Burgers Fries & Shakes, and Curbside. The restaurant featured hamburgers with premium toppings, fries cooked in duck fat and a seasonal king cake shake.
According to East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court records, there were multiple judgments and liens against the restaurant and owner Doug Hosford. They include a $20,068 judgment in September 2020 for unpaid city-parish sales taxes going back to 2018, a $35,561 judgment in May 2021 for unpaid city-parish sales taxes going back to 2019, a $49,045 tax lien from the Louisiana Department of Revenue and a $1,919 tax lien from the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Office of Unemployment Insurance.