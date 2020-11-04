The number of nonfarm jobs currently lost in metro Baton Rouge as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is still greater than the percentage of work that was shed as a result of the great recession of 2008, even though the local recovery has been going on for several months.
“We’re still in the middle of this,” Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said Wednesday during a speech to the Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge. “This is still very much a tough place for business.” While the metro area lost 6.2% of nonfarm jobs as a result of the last recession, 7% of the jobs are currently gone as a result of the pandemic. That’s down from 13% at the height of the pandemic earlier in the spring.
Right now, about 21,500 people a week are claiming continuing unemployment benefits. While that is down from the 60,000 people who were on extended benefits earlier this year, it’s far worse than the 2,000 people who were claiming continuing unemployment in February, before the pandemic hit the U.S.
“We have a long way to climb out of the effects this is having on the economy,” Knapp said. Adding insult to injury is that most of the people who are unemployed got fired from low-wage jobs.
One bright spot is that consumer spending is higher than the unemployment numbers would have you believe. Currently, spending at restaurants and stores in the metro area is down 3%. Ascension Parish has even seen a 12% gain in spending.
Knapp said the state needs to avoid going backward, and keep the rate of coronavirus cases low so businesses remain open.
Despite the pandemic, BRAC is still continuing its efforts to recruit new businesses to the region. At the time the pandemic started in March, Knapp said the organization was tracking about 60 economic development prospects. About 10 of those projects have been put on hold — many of them petrochemical — but there are still about 50 in the works, including a few that have been picked up recently.
“We are beginning now to see activity move forward,” he said. Two “significant, significant” manufacturing announcements are expected to happen before the end of the year.
“This recovery needs more investment and job growth,” Knapp said.