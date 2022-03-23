Lafayette-based delivery service Waitr said it is offering drivers discounts on gas cards and higher pay during busy times.
The company said it has launched a gas card program, where workers buy a pre-paid card through the Waitr driver app and get a 5% discount. For example, if a driver spends $25 on a card, they get a card for $26.25. The cards are good at any gas stations that accept Mastercard.
The company is also increasing its surge pricing program, where driver earnings increase during busy periods, said Dean Turcol, a Waitr spokesman.
Delivery companies are offering similar program to help drivers deal with the high gas prices. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in south Louisiana is $4.08 a gallon; a month ago it was $3.31 a gallon, according to AAA.
DoorDash announced last week it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using company debit cards. The business is also paying drivers weekly bonuses for driving the most miles.
Grubhub increased how much it was paying drivers per mile based on how much gas cost locally, according to Restaurant Business. The delivery service began offering bonuses based on the number of miles driven per week.