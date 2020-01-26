SCORE BATON ROUGE CHAPTER
WHEN: Feb. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: East Baton Rouge Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge
SEMINAR TOPIC: Simples Steps for Starting Your Business
RESERVATIONS: scorebr@scorebr.org
BATON ROUGE LODGING ASSOCIATION
WHEN: Feb. 13; 11:30 a.m. networking; lunch/meeting, noon to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Jack and Priscilla Andonie Sports Museum at LSU, 3828 W. Lakeshore Drive, Baton Rouge
SPEAKER: Tiffani Delapasse, revenue manager for the city of Baton Rouge/East Baton Rouge Parish
COST: $30 members; $45 nonmembers and no-shows
RESERVATIONS: RSVP@brlodging.org by Feb. 7