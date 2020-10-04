Southern University hosting leadership course
Southern University in Baton Rouge is hosting a multisession virtual leadership course that's free for registered participants and runs through Nov. 9 via Zoom conference calls.
The leadership training program is about strategic leadership in times of crisis and features top executives with experiences in public policy and the U.S. military.
The sessions are scheduled between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. each Monday. The first session was held Sept. 28.
It's a partnership between the Southern University-Baton Rouge College of Business and the Southern University Law Center.
The leadership course features former U.S. diplomat James A. Joseph, who served under four American presidents during his career and was born in Opelousas; retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore, who served at Fort Gillem, Georgia, but has ties to Louisiana; and John Sibley Butler, a native of New Orleans and chair for constructive capitalism at the graduate school of business at the University of Texas at Austin and was part of the economic advisory team for then-Gov. George Bush's 2000 presidential campaign. Professor Ronald Jackson at Southern University is also leading the course.
“For any organization public or private to be successful, it requires effective leadership, which can only be delivered by qualified and farsighted leaders,” said Donald R. Andrews, dean of the Southern University-Baton Rouge College of Business.
Registration is free and includes access to the course and a completion certificate. Information is available at ronald_jackson@subr.edu or (225) 938-2533.
Agency needs proper funding application
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is alerting the public that there is only one LDWF application available for commercial fishing industry assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Applications for commercial fishing industry funds from LDWF must be done at the agency's website. LDWF has received questions from individuals who have applied for other CARES Act funds, believing they had applied for the LDWF-managed program but had not.
Valid applications say “Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries” at the top. Those applicants getting businesses to help with their application should have them verify it is the LDWF-managed CARES Act funding, the agency said.
LDWF has been accepting applications since Sept. 14 from Louisiana commercial fishermen and others in the industry who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. LDWF received $14.6 million in federal CARES Act funding.
LDWF-managed applications are free and must be completed online by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 26 at wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cares-act-assistance. Assistance is available with the South Central Planning and Development Commission at (800) 630-3791.
LDWF also said it is aware that Hurricane Laura may have adversely impacted individuals wishing to apply for the program. LDWF will continually assess the application process and make adjustments as necessary.
LaHouse reopens resource center
The LaHouse Resource Center is open by appointment only for self-guided touring and free publications for homeowners and housing professionals, especially those who need to restore or rebuild storm-damaged homes.
LaHouse, which closed temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic, is a demonstration house and educational outreach program of the LSU AgCenter on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge. Resources are related to the challenges of the Gulf region climate, natural hazards and environment. It features low-cost to premium options using models, product displays, a resource library and free educational publications to learn about how to make a home disaster resilient, energy efficient and a healthy place to live.
Appointments can be made at (225) 578-7913 for touring 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. There is a limit of six visitors at a time, and face coverings are required. A donation of $5 per adult is suggested but not required. Information is online at www.lsuagcenter.com/LaHouse.
BRAC schedules diversity event
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber announced that Erby Foster, chief diversity officer with The Clorox Co. and CEO of Foster Inclusion, will be keynote speaker for its virtual Diversity in Business event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6.
Foster’s presentation, “Diversity Drives Innovation,” will focus on strategies to build an inclusive team to create a more comprehensive solution to global business issues. He says that inclusive leadership teams can be a game changer for economic growth in a community.
Event details and registration are at brac.org/events. BRAC's Diversity and Inclusion Committee will also announce the recipients of the BRAC Diversity Star Award at the event. Registration is $10 for BRAC investors and $20 for noninvestors.
Redevelopment agency wins awards
The New Orleans Redevelopment Authority has received two awards in the 2020 EPA Region 6 Outstanding Green Infrastructure and Low Impact Development Project Competition.
NORA placed first in the professional category and the people's choice category for its Community Adaptation Program launched in July 2018 to implement residential green infrastructure projects in New Orleans. The initiative provides local low- to moderate-income homeowners with stormwater management to reduce runoff in the Gentilly neighborhood, in addition to a workforce development program to support an industry of skilled laborers capable of installing and maintaining green infrastructure.
The program, developed in partnership with the city of New Orleans, is part of a $141.3 million National Disaster Resilience grant. NORA and its project partners have completed more than 65 residential projects, with plans to complete a total of 175-200 in the area. The program received early stage funding and support from the Greater New Orleans Foundation and Enterprise Community Partners.