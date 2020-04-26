Baton Rouge area
Jennifer Ward has been named pharmacist-in-charge at HealthLogic Family Pharmacy, a new independent pharmacy at Airline and Industriplex.
She was a staff pharmacist with Sam’s Club for the past 12 years and has more than 27 years of experience as a retail pharmacist. She graduated from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Professor Jared Llorens has been named interim dean of LSU's E.J. Ourso College of Business, effective July 1, after an initial search for a permanent dean was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He will fill-in for Richard White, who is retiring June 30 after eight years as dean and 22 years at LSU.
Llorens is chair of the Department of Public Administration and holds the John W. Dupuy Endowed Professorship. Llorens’ research focuses primarily on human resource management, with particular interests in pay comparability, civil service reform and HRM information systems. He is the former editor-in-chief of Public Personnel Management and serves as an associate editor of Public Administration Review.
The Baton Rouge native received his Ph.D. in public administration from the University of Georgia, his M.P.A. from the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs and his bachelor's degree in English literature from Loyola University New Orleans.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has promoted David Lambert to vice president of actuarial, overseeing forecasting, budgeting and rate-setting operations within actuarial.
Lambert has been with Blue Cross since 2002 and has held various analytical and leadership roles in the insurer’s finance division, advancing from actuarial analyst to manager of group actuarial, then director of forecasting and group actuarial operations.
Lambert has a bachelor's degree in mathematics with a concentration in actuarial science from LSU.
New Orleans area
Adams and Reese has named Stephen C. Wolf as chief operating officer based in the law firm’s New Orleans office.
He succeeds former COO Paul Lassalle, who retired in March.
Wolf was chief operating officer at Deutsch Kerrigan LLP in New Orleans, and prior to that was the firm administrator at Lugenbuhl Wheaton Peck Rankin and Hubbard and Martzell & Bickford APC, both in New Orleans.
Wolf received his bachelor's degree in management from Tulane University and completed graduate studies in management at Loyola University New Orleans. He is a certified public accountant, notary public and certified legal manager.