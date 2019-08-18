Baton Rouge area
The Louisiana Hospital Association recently honored Teri G. Fontenot, chief executive officer emeritus of Woman’s Hospital, as a lifetime member of the association recognizing her contributions to the hospital industry in Louisiana and her community.
Fontenot has been a member of the association for more than 20 years, holding several leadership positions on its board of trustees, including serving as chair in 2002. She also served on the LHA Management Corp. board, HOSPAAC board, LHA Trust Funds board and LHA CEO search committee. Fontenot joined Woman’s Hospital in 1992 as the chief financial officer and assumed the role of chief executive officer in 1996. In March, she announced her retirement and was named CEO emeritus. Fontenot also has been active in the health care field nationally, chairing the American Hospital Association in 2012. She also had a six-year term on the advisory committee on research on women's health for the National Institutes of Health.
The National Association of State Personnel Executives presented Louisiana State Civil Service with the Eva N. Santos Communication Award.
The award is for the department's "Every Day for Every Citizen — A Louisiana Pop-Up Video," which follows the morning routine of a Louisiana citizen, depicting how she encounters numerous services provided by multiple state agencies and how those services impact and enrich lives.
New Orleans area
The New Orleans Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers presented its Engineering Wall of Fame Award to Frank Nicoladis, president of N-Y Associates Inc. Consulting Engineers, Architects and Planners in Metairie.
The award recognizes a member who has supported and promoted ASCE and the civil engineering profession and has shown technical competence, high character and integrity. Nicoladis has more than 50 years of experience as a consulting engineer. Prior to establishing N-Y in 1969, he was employed by three consulting engineering firms and one construction company for 12 years as a project engineer, project manager and vice president involving a variety of civil engineering projects located in various states in this region.
The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center has been granted 3-year accreditation with commendation from The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons.
Voluntary accreditation is based on meeting or exceeding the commission quality care standards, an evaluation every three years through a survey process and by maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of patient-centered care. The center has been continuously CoC-accredited since 1986. The center is undergoing a $48 million addition that will double its size and increase its capacity to provide cancer services and advanced clinical research.
Lafayette area
The Independent Community Bankers of America presented a 2019 National Community Bank Service Award honorable mention to Home Bank in Lafayette for its Thrive Academy, which promotes financial literacy for at-risk middle and high school youth.
Awards were presented based on creative and impactful economic empowerment programs and service.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Credit Union League has inducted from the area into its Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame Joseph Battaglia and Sidney Parfait, both with the Post Office Employees CU in Metairie; J. Reginald Coco Jr., posthumously, La Capitol FCU in Baton Rouge; Vahid Parvazi, University of New Orleans FCU, New Orleans Firemen’s FCU; and Anna T. Suire, Section 705 FCU in Lafayette.
Jointly sponsored by the league and the Louisiana Credit Union Foundation, the program recognizes the leadership, commitment, dedication and contributions of credit union professionals and volunteers throughout the state.