BATON ROUGE AREA
The American Association for Justice awarded its Above and Beyond Award to Robert E. “Bob” Kleinpeter, managing partner at Kleinpeter & Schwartzberg LLC.
The award recognizes contributions that strengthen the association’s commitment to a fair and effective justice system through education and disclosure of information critical to public health and safety.
Old Jefferson Community Care is being recognized as a 2018 recipient of the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.
The award is the second of three progressive levels possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. Its bronze-level award was based on a process in place to measure performance, identify a pathway for improvement and measure results. Silver guidelines are based on the Baldrige Health Care Criteria for Performance Excellence in recipients' assessment and deployment of their systematic approaches.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
NASA engineer Dawn Davis of New Orleans, chief of the electrical design and software branch of the Stennis Space Center Engineering and Test Directorate, has won the Professional Achievement (Government) Award being presented at this year's Women of Color STEM Conference.
The award is presented to forward-thinking experts in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants honored Baton Rouge-area CPAs J. Gerard “Jerry” Jolly, Peggy Scott, Jeffrey Koonce and Layne McDaniel and New Orleans-area CPAs Robert "Bob" Angelico, Ralph Cox, Alfred E. "Ted" Stacey, Nene Glenn Gianfala and Lee Anne Sciambra for their contributions to the CPA profession and their communities.
Lifetime Membership Awards went to Jolly, a longtime partner in accounting firm KPMG LLP until his retirement in 2012, and now serves on the board of PetroQuest Energy Inc.; Scott, a former chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Blue Cross and now board chair for Cleco; Cox, a retired managing partner from Bourgeois Bennett LLC in Metairie, and Stacey, a retired partner from Bourgeois Bennett LLC.
The Outstanding CPA in Business and Industry Award went to Koonce, general counsel of Bernhard Capital Partners; Distinguished Public Service Award to McDaniel, president of Noesis Data LLC and president of the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge Foundation; Outstanding Discussion Leader Award to Angelico, president and managing partner of Liskow & Lewis; and Women to Watch Award to Gianfala, vice president of the valuation group at Chaffe & Associates Inc., and Sciambra, a tax partner and managing partner of KPMG's New Orleans and Baton Rouge offices.
Emily Terracina, who retired from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge where she taught accounting among other courses, was presented the LCPA's Honorary Member Award.
Louisiana State Bar Association President’s Awards for services to the association have been presented to Raymond P. Ladouceur, of the Ladouceur Law Firm LLC in Abita Springs, David W. Leefe, a shareholder in the New Orleans office of Liskow & Lewis APLC, and Lynn Luker, of counsel in New Orleans law firm Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford LLC and a mediator and arbitrator with Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions; the Catherine D. Kimball Award for the Advancement of the Administration of Justice to Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Guy P. Holdridge, of Gonzales; the Stephen T. Victory Memorial Award recognizing contributions to the Louisiana Bar Journal to Michael J. Moran, of Metairie; the John A. “T-Jean” Hernandez III Memorial Award for achievements in Francophone leadership to James H. Domengeaux, a partner in Lafayette law firm Domengeaux Wright Roy & Edwards LLC; Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson Trailblazer Award to Pamela W. Carter, a partner in the Carter Law Group LLC in New Orleans; the Guardian of Diversity Award to the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society Inc. for its annual “Pathways and Pipelines to Success” Program; the Louisiana Bar Foundation’s Curtis R. Boisfontaine Trial Advocacy Award to Patrick S. Ottinger, a partner in Lafayette firm Ottinger Hebert LLC.