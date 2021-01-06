The new restaurant Chef Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Boudreaux are opening in the former Rum House building will be called SoLou.

SoLou comes from “South Louisiana” and will feature the culture and cuisine of the region, paired with an elevated dining experience and atmosphere.

“Throughout every step of the renovation process, we approached the space with the goal of providing a restaurant that is ideal for any occasion,” said Sclafani. “Whether you’re looking for a location for a romantic dinner date, a casual hangout for cocktails and small plates with friends, or a business lunch meeting, we believe that this location provides an atmosphere that facilitates any event as well being a go-to neighborhood spot.”

Sclafani and Guidroz are partners in three Portobello’s Grill restaurants and P-Beaus. Boudreaux is co-owner of Juban's Creole Restaurant, Adrian's and Christina's.

SoLou is set to open in early spring. The restaurant will begin hiring next week at 2112 Perkins Palm Ave.

Juban's partner joins group looking to open new restaurant in former Rum House space Michael Boudreaux, a partner with the Juban's Restaurant Group, has joined a group working to put a new eatery in the former Rum House space.