Hancock Whitney Corp. purchased $185 million worth of company stock Monday as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co.
As part of the arrangement, Hancock Whitney, which is based in Gulfport, Mississippi but has a major presence in New Orleans, made a payment Monday to Morgan Stanley. An initial delivery of 3.6 million shares of common stock was made to the bank.
The actual number of shares that will be delivered to Hancock Whitney will be based on the volume-weighted average per share of common stock during the terms of accelerated share repurchase agreement. Final settlement of the agreement will happen no later than September 2020.
Shares of Hancock Whitney were trading just below $40 as of mid-Monday morning, putting the company in line to get about 4.7 million shares.