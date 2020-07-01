A building on Harding Boulevard that’s home for the local Social Security Administration office has been sold for nearly $1.5 million.
THF Holdco I LLC, based in The Woodlands, Texas, bought the building at 9332 Harding Blvd. in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Welsh Properties Limited Partnership of Monroe.
According to marketing materials for the property, the building is just under 9,300 square feet and sits on a 0.95-acre lot. It was built in 1998. The General Services Administration, which provides office space for federal government agencies, has a lease on the building until October 2027.