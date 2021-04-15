Construction of Amazon’s massive Cortana fulfillment center is tentatively set to begin the first week of June and the building should be substantially complete by September 2022.

Jimmy Ivancic, a senior development manager for Seefried Industrial Properties, announced the timeline Thursday during a webinar organized to answer questions from local companies that want to serve as subcontractors for the project. Atlanta-based Seefried is serving as the developer for the fulfillment center.

According to Donnie Miller, director of business development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, nearly 400 people registered to join the online seminar. BRAC served as a sponsor for the event, along with Louisiana Economic Development and the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

Amazon was never mentioned directly by name during the hour-long webinar. Instead representatives from Seefried and The Conlan Co., the Atlanta-based general contractor for the project, referred to the online giant as “the client” or “the company."

Jonathan Stites, a senior vice president with Seefried, said the Cortana facility will be the largest prototype fulfillment center for Amazon and will feature the latest technology the company has to offer.

The building will be nearly 90 feet tall, with the second through fifth floors taken up by storage, robotics and conveyors, which will pluck items and transport them down to the first floor for packaging and distribution. None of the items stored in the Cortana center will be sent directly to customers; instead the facility acts as the first cog in the distribution system Amazon has established.

The demolition of Cortana started less than a month ago and is expected to go through August-September. Plans are to transform the entire site, not only replacing the shopping center with a huge warehouse, but ripping up the parking lot and replacing much of it with landscaping. “This will be great for the entire community,” Ivancic said.