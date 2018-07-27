Baton Rouge scored the biggest job growth of any of Louisiana’s nine metropolitan areas in June, adding 8,800 jobs — a 2.2 percent gain — over the same period a year earlier.

The state added 21,200 nonfarm jobs in June, a nearly 1.1 percent gain from June 2017. That was the ninth consecutive month the state had a year-over-year job increase. Seven of the state's metro areas posted gains for the 12-month period. Only Lafayette lost jobs, while Houma-Thibodaux was flat.

There were 1,995,100 nonfarm jobs in the state in June, according to the figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Those numbers were not adjusted for seasonal changes.

Baton Rouge had 414,400 nonfarm jobs in June, compared to 405,600 a year ago. The gains were powered by construction, up 2,300 jobs for a 4.5 percent gain, and accommodation and food services, up by 1,700 jobs for a nearly 5 percent gain. The Capital Region was down 500 information jobs from June 2017, an 8.5 percent drop.

LAFAYETTE: The Acadiana region, which has been hard hit by low crude oil prices, continued to shed jobs. There were 400 fewer jobs in the area than a year earlier for a 0.2 percent drop. Mining, logging and construction dropped by 700 jobs, or 2.9 percent. Retail trade was down by 600 jobs, or 2 percent. Manufacturing added 900 jobs, a 6 percent gain.

NEW ORLEANS: The Crescent City added 4,300 nonfarm jobs, a 0.8 percent gain from a year ago. The information sector picked up 1,000 jobs, a 15.2 percent gain. Hospitals added 2,100 jobs, a 9.3 percent gain. Professional and business services shed 1,600 jobs, a 2.1 percent drop from June 2017.

OTHER METRO AREAS: Hammond had the second-fastest metro growth rate at 2.0 percent, or 900 more jobs. Lake Charles, which has benefited from a boom in industrial construction, continued, added 2,100 jobs, a 1.8 percent gain. Alexandria was up by 500 jobs, or 0.8 percent. Monroe was up 500 jobs, or 0.6 percent. Shreveport-Bossier City had 600 more jobs, a 0.3 percent gain. Houma-Thibodaux was unchanged from June 2017.

Statewide, the nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was 6.1 percent, up from 5.8 percent a year ago and above the national unemployment average of 4.2 percent. Baton Rouge's unemployment rate was 5.4 percent, up from 5.2 percent; New Orleans, 5.8 percent, up from 5.5 percent; and Lafayette, 6.1 percent, down from 6.2 percent.