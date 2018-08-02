FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2011, file photo, work is done on a light fixture at the Brookstone shop at the new Terminal B at the Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, Calif. Brookstone, the ubiquitous seller of cool but largely unneeded things, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection again. The specialty gift store said in a filing on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, that it had assets of $50 million to $100 million, and liabilities of $100 million to $500 million. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)