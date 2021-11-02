Motor City Apartments
STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

The Motor City Apartments are a 110-unit affordable housing complex that will take up the entire block bordered by Scenic Highway, North, North 20th and Gayosa streets. The complex should open around August. The development will incorporate the historic Motor Exchange Building at 655 Scenic, turning into an administration and resident activity area, with a fitness room, community lounge and a kitchen.

See how work is progressing on Stephen Hightower's next restaurant

See how work is progressing on the new offices for Louisiana Farm Bureau

See how work is progressing on East Baton Rouge Council on Aging's new Lotus Headquarters

See what business is building on Airline Highway, near Sherwood Forest

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

See what is going up near the intersection of Jefferson and Old Hammond

This new $21.5M apartment complex is going up on Spanish Town Road

See what is being built near the intersection of Jefferson and Floynell

See which business is under construction near the Burbank-Lee intersection

Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments