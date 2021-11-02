The Motor City Apartments are a 110-unit affordable housing complex that will take up the entire block bordered by Scenic Highway, North, North 20th and Gayosa streets. The complex should open around August. The development will incorporate the historic Motor Exchange Building at 655 Scenic, turning into an administration and resident activity area, with a fitness room, community lounge and a kitchen.
Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.