Spaces, a Dutch company with locations in more than 250 cities worldwide, is set to open a co-working space in Perkins Rowe in early 2020.
The company will lease an 18,000-square-foot space next to Sur la Table and Anthropologie. It will take up the space formerly occupied by Kinnucan’s Specialty Outfitter, as well as some of the space currently taken up by the Perkins Rowe residential leasing office. Plans are to move the residential leasing office inside Spaces once the business opens.
Spaces has more than 50 locations in the U.S., in cities such as Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. Customers pay a monthly fee that gives them access to a variety of workspace options, such as dedicated meeting rooms, desks, private office space or a business club. Amenities such as secure, ultra fast Wi-Fi and a coffee bar are also provided.
Bryan LeBlanc, general manager of Perkins Rowe, said Spaces will be a destination for local entrepreneurs. “This space will give them the energy and support they need to grow their business,” he said.
The fees for Spaces vary by market and by building. Chelsea Thibodeaux, a spokeswoman for Perkins Rowe, said the local fees have yet to be determined.