New Orleans-based Solomon Group expects to hire 86 new workers in the Crescent City in exchange for economic development incentives through the Louisiana Entertainment Job Creation Program.

Solomon Group, led by Gary Solomon Jr., was founded in 2009 and has offices in Jefferson and Elmwood in addition to New Orleans.

The company expects to offer average annual salary of $64,443 to new employees. For jobs which pay at least $45,000 per year, employers can claim payroll tax credits up to 15%, as part of the state incentive program. For jobs which pay at least $66,000 annually that payroll tax credit bumps up to 20%.

Solomon Group has worked on projects such as The National WWII Museum and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to Solomon's LinkedIn profile. It also has worked on live events ranging from the Essence Festival to the College Football Playoff Halftime Show on ESPN.

The business has more than 200 employees and in 2016 had revenue of $21.5 million, according to its Inc. 5000 ranking.

