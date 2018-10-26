Baton Rouge-based Investar Holding Corp. posted record net income of $4 million, or 41 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared to $2.1 million, or 24 cents per share, for the same period last year.
The holding company of Investar Bank earlier this month announced an agreement to acquire Mainland Bank, expanding its footprint into the Houston area.
"We are excited to be a regional bank and believe this acquisition complements our strategy of increasing market share through partnerships with organizations having strong core deposit funding, solid commercial banking and credit practices, and exemplary customer service," Investar President and CEO John D'Angelo said in a statement.