Ochsner Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge Community College have partnered to offer a no-cost Patient Care Technician Program, beginning Oct. 25.

Ochsner created the program in response to demand for certified patient care technicians and certified nursing assistants.

Candidates for the program must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalency, successfully completed a drug screen and criminal background check and commit to the eight-week program.

Classes are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays at BRCC.

Course graduates are eligible for a $3,000 sign-on bonus and have an opportunity to interview for full-time patient care technician positions at an Ochsner health center.

Applications open on August 25 and must be received by September 6. Application information is available here.