Aviation business in Shreveport to add 60 jobs

Advanced Aero Services expects to create 60 jobs in Shreveport at its new aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the local airport no later than 2021.
The company also said it expects to hire as many as 500 workers by 2024 and potentially 1,000 jobs in the next decade.
Advanced Aero Services said it will work for commercial airline businesses at the Shreveport Regional Airport in an existing 30,000-square-foot hangar, with plans for expansion. The average salary for the jobs is $49,600 annually.
The company expects to begin hiring workers by early March.
Its president, Mike Anderson, has worked in the aerospace industry since the mid-1990s, according to his LinkedIn profile. The executive once managed a $150 million maintenance, repair and overhaul business for another company.
The Shreveport market, with its proximity to Barksdale Air Force Base and Southern University's Louisiana Aerospace Technology Center, has the available labor force for the business, officials said.
The Louisiana Economic Development Department offered the use of its FastStart workforce training program, quality jobs incentives and Industrial Tax Exemption Program.