Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services Inc., agreed to sell its crane business to a subsidiary of a publicly-traded Wisconsin crane manufacturer for $130 million in cash.
The Manitowoc Company Inc. is expected to acquire the crane rental and sales business for more than the original value of the cranes themselves, which were reported to investors to be worth $73.5 million across 183 cranes, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records. Manitowoc anticipates to leverage both cash and debt to finance the transaction which includes 11 full-service branches across the country.
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021 if it clears regulatory approval including the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act which refers to antitrust laws.
H&E Equipment is a self-described largest distributor of Manitowoc crane equipment. But as demand from customers in the oil and gas industry has waned, so has the company's rentals and sales of cranes, records show.
"The effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, has decreased demand for oil and gas prices as companies and other organizations have suspended or curtailed travel," according to federal disclosure records. "Although worldwide crude oil and natural gas prices have partially recovered from the 2020 first quarter decline, we believe the uncertainty regarding future oil and natural gas prices continues to impact customer capital expenditure decisions."
Even by fourth quarter 2020, the company's decline in new equipment sales was dragged down by 28.7% or $12 million, records show.
In some situations customers "canceled large capital purchases due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic." For example, sales of new cranes declined by $53.4 million.
As such, H&E Equipment only rents equipment instead of rental and sales which has been growing by double digits in the past five years up until 2020. The company expects to spend its cash on expansion, investment in its existing rental portfolio and technology.
“We expect our continued migration to higher margin rentals will promote our strategic focus on geographic expansion and fleet investment," said Brad Barber, CEO of H&E Equipment in a news release.