Business owners started taking steps to trim back the number of customers Tuesday afternoon after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was rolling the state back to limited Phase 2 coronavirus restrictions.

Sydney Vidrine, event manager for The Lyceum, said the downtown event space had three weddings scheduled for December with between 100 and 250 guests. The new restrictions will limit capacity to 75 people — a figure that includes vendors, such as bartenders and servers. But, Vidrine said, that's better than when capacity at the Lyceum was limited to 30 guests.

“That’s a really big move down,” she said. The wedding parties will have to see if they can trim down the number of guests or decide if they just want to postpone.

Two corporate Christmas parties that had been scheduled for The Lyceum had already canceled; those events would have each had more than 300 guests.

“We hope to get back to normal sooner rather than later,” Vidrine said.

Chelsea Thibodeaux, a spokeswoman for Perkins Rowe, said retailers in the lifestyle center at the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Perkins Road are prepared to deal with the reduced capacity for the holiday shopping season.

“They’ve been amping up their curbside pickup plans and their outside queues,” she said. “They’re optimistic.”

Retailers have been pretty proactive during the pandemic, shifting toward contactless pickups and boosting their online shopping services, she said.

Gene Satern, senior general manager for the Mall of Louisiana, said he doesn't expect the reduced capacity will have much of an impact on the 1.5 million square foot shopping center, outside of the very peak of sales on Black Friday. The mall has 8,000 parking spaces, so Satern roughly estimates 50% capacity at 13,000 people.

“That’s still a lot of people,” he said. “And we have people counters, who do live tracking of how many customers are in the mall. They’ll be monitoring that.”

Individual mall stores have done a good job of limiting the number of entrances and controlling how many customers are in a space at one time, Satern said. Many retailers have been keeping capacity at 50%, even though they were allowed to have more shoppers.

Carlos Thomas, owner of Memphis Mac BBQ on Florida Boulevard, said he’s confident that the move is a “necessary step but that doesn’t negate the fact that it adversely impacts our ability to stay solvent.”

The restaurant, which has five employees, is considering shutting down temporarily once again as it did for five weeks earlier this year. Since then, it built an outdoor seating area and has seen a steady stream of customers who work at the petrochemical plants nearby, but it hasn’t rebounded significantly. Many of the state workers who previously stopped in for lunch are now telecommuting.

“It’s a shift in consumer behavior. We’ve never come back to our pre-COVID numbers even at 75%,” Thomas said. “We just want to stay alive. I’m not even looking at profitability; that’s a pipedream at this stage.”

Meanwhile, a bar owner in Livingston Parish expects to remain closed despite still paying rent for the past eight months.

“Nothing is changed for us,” said John Neal, owner of Dirty South Daiquiris, a bar in Denham Springs. “I’m not the least bit surprised. If we’re still in the same phase in 2021, I might be looking to get out of the business.”

In a typical year, the bar supports about $100,000 worth of entertainers, such as musicians, in addition to about two dozen employees. The business applied to a state grant program, but hasn’t received any funding to date and took out a small business loan but that money has already been spent.

“I’ve got so many musicians who are begging for work and are doing anything for side work like cutting yards and washing vehicles,” Neal said.

The bar owner said he doesn’t think it’s the right decision to increase restrictions on bars.

“Absolutely not, it’s doing more harm to Louisiana families,” he said.

Stan Harris, president and chief executive officer of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, said the data Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health shared was "obviously something that is of concern and should be to everyone.”

“We kind of feel like a regulated environment like a restaurant is probably a little safer than having a big group gathering,” he said.

Going back to 50% seating capacity is going to create hardships for restaurants and their employees.

"Nobody wants to be lowering the capacity of their business before Thanksgiving," he said. "It’s tough for restaurants right now to stay in business.”