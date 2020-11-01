State wins economic development awards
The International Economic Development Council has recognized Louisiana Economic Development’s Community Competitiveness and the agency's FastStart divisions for outstanding performance in the organization's 2020 Excellence in Economic Development Awards.
In the neighborhood and retail development category, the agency's community competitiveness office earned a silver award for certifying dozens of communities in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program.
In the partnerships with educational institutions category, FastStart earned a silver award for leading higher education partnerships statewide in support of the DXC Technology project in New Orleans. FastStart also received a bronze award in the talent development and retention category for its partnership with Boeing and Nunez Community College in Chalmette.
The agency's Community Competitiveness work guides municipalities and parishes, through a strategic planning and implementation process, to be development-ready for new business investment and job creation. To date, 43 Louisiana communities have been certified.
Urban League plans veterans career expo
Urban League of Louisiana's Office of Workforce Development is hosting a Veterans Virtual Career & Resource Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 to connect military veteran job seekers to job openings in essential industries.
The career fair will feature employers in industries such as administrative, advanced manufacturing, health care, management, technology and transportation. Information and registration are at https://urbanleaguelaowd.easyvirtualfair.com/prefair.
Ranch Film Studios expanding operations
The Ranch Film Studios in St. Bernard Parish is expanding its film production operations under Louisiana’s Entertainment Job Creation Program, creating 11 jobs with an average annual salary of $51,818, plus benefits.
Founded in 2014, The Ranch Film Studios provides production services, facilities, offices and sound stages for motion picture production. The studio has hosted the production of major motion pictures, including "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and "Terminator Genisys," as well as television series, such as Hulu’s "The First" and the new Fox program "Filthy Rich."
Louisiana Economic Development estimates the company’s expansion will result in eight indirect jobs.
Under the Entertainment Job Creation Program, for jobs paying $45,000 or more annually, the employer may claim a 15% payroll tax credit. That credit increases to 20% for new jobs paying more than $66,000 a year.
“This expansion brings my partner Sidney Torres III and me one step closer to realizing the filmmaking center and cultural arts hub we envisioned when we opened The Ranch Film Studios’ doors in 2014,” CEO Jason Waggenspack said.
Louisiana created modern-era film production tax incentives in 2002 and remains one of the leading destinations for motion picture production in the world. The industry generates hundreds of millions of dollars every year in project-based spending across the state, from episodic TV productions to feature films. The Ranch has served as the production base for more than $700 million in film and television productions.
The Ranch’s family of companies also includes Neutral Ground Films, an in-house content creation company, and The Arsonist, a marketing agency for independent film projects. In addition, The Ranch intends to raise $50 million to restore and renovate the abandoned Ford Assembly Plant in Arabi, to further build out its goal of establishing a full-service content creation and entertainment hub.
Bollinger Shipyards delivers 41st cutter
Bollinger Shipyards LLC has delivered its 41st Fast Response Cutter to the U.S. Coast Guard.
The USCGC Charles Moulthrope was delivered in Key West, Florida, and is the first of six cutters to be home-ported in Manama, Bahrain. They will replace the aging 110-foot Island Class Patrol Boats, built by Bollinger Shipyards 30 years ago, supporting the Patrol Forces Southwest Asia, the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest overseas presence outside the United States.
This is the 164th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the U.S. Coast Guard over a 35-year period.
Society for Quality plans virtual meeting
The American Society for Quality will hold a virtual Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
Mike Micklewright, an author with over 30 years of quality experience, will discuss the topic of "Sustaining Lean Improvements to Fortify your Quality Management System."
A meeting connection will be at http://bit.ly/ASQNov12RSVP.
Real estate firm earns accreditation
Barker Property Management and Commercial Real Estate earned the Accredited Management Organization accreditation from the Institute of Real Estate Management.
The designation is based on financial performance and best practices in real estate management leadership, meeting standards and functions related to operations and service, and adhering to a code of professional ethics enforced by IREM.
Barker Property Management and Commercial Real Estate was founded in 2017 by President Branden Barker.
Business alliance gets eight awards
The New Orleans Business Alliance received eight awards from the International Economic Development Council for Excellence in Economic Development.
The New Orleans Business Alliance won a Best in Show award and Economic Development Organization of the Year silver award, recognizing economic development organizations that have demonstrated long-term strategic planning, organizational development and significant community impact and innovation. The alliance routed the launch of its Gig Economy Relief Fund on March 16 to help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 by providing more than $900,000 to gig workers across Orleans Parish, including musicians, artists, rideshare drivers and festival production staff.
Other awards were for Chief Strategy Officer Victoria Adams Phipps, Young Economic Developer of the Year in the leadership category; NOLABA.org, a gold award in general purpose website; the Gig Economy Relief Fund Dashboard, a gold award in digital media; Youth Demonstration Project, a silver award in economic equity and inclusion; 2019 Annual Impact Report, a silver award in annual report; and Economic Development Reimagined Video, a silver award in multimedia/video promotion.
Scale Up! plan contest winner named
Maryam Henderson-Uloho, founder and owner of SisterHearts Thrift Store in Arabi, won the 2020 Women in Business Challenge: Scale Up! competition hosted by the the Urban League of Louisiana
She will receive $10,000 in funding to support her Scale Up! Plan of Action.
During the live virtual event, a panel of judges heard pitches from four finalists and chose the winner based on the effectiveness of the pitch presentation, scalability of the business model and proposed use of award funds.
The other finalists were Emily Swietlik, Swiet Studio; Dorothy Nairne, Delta Builds; Shondricka Carter and Carter Capital LLC.
During the finale, Chevron awarded a $2,500 grant to each finalist to support their growth plans or to assist with short-term financial needs related to the impact of COVID-19.
Programs offered by the league’s Women’s Business Resource Center are at www.urbanleaguela.org/cei.