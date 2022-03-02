Ochsner 65 Plus-Bocage is going into the Jefferson Highway space that had been occupied by Pearson's Travel World and Churchill's. The primary care clinic will be for patients 65 years or older and feature a gym and a community center. The nearly 12,000-square-foot facility is expected to open later this year. This will be the second Ochsner 65 Plus clinic. Ryan Gootee is the general contractor.
Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.