Transportation company owner Tammy Critney didn't expect in 2013 to get drawn into providing rides to fans on LSU game days to and from their hotels, but the demand was so strong. It's grown even stronger with the Tigers' winning gridiron seasons.

This season, there's still one big game to go to cap a stellar season — Monday's national championship in New Orleans.

Already with the perfect record that led up to the championship, Critney has felt the same surge in business that others do: They are the merchandisers, restaurants, bars, wholesalers and grocers selling beer, liquor and game-time snacks to fans, either for campus tailgating or viewing at home watch parties and on televisions in their favorite eateries and watering holes.

Critney began Louisiana Corporate and Executive Transport in Baton Rouge after she noticed a need for rides between hotels and the airport, especially in Ascension Parish with its petrochemical plant expansions.

Then her customers began asking for something more — a safe ride to LSU football games. Now the local executive works hand-in-hand with about 20 hotels and motels in Baton Rouge, most of them along the south side of town, making sure fans get safely back and forth to games.

Many of her customers are older, choosing not to use ride-hailing mobile applications or trying to avoid paying surge pricing rates during a busy time like LSU game day.

"We have regular alumni who ride every single year. Even if LSU isn't playing well, they give their tickets to somebody to experience it once," Critney said. "We've transported people (visiting from) as far away as England. It's on their bucket list to come and watch an LSU game. People come from all over the world."

The rule of thumb for transportation is to watch the hotels.

"If the hotels are sold out, we are sold out," she said.

LSU's winning streak this year meant a 10% uptick in riders heading to games, she said. Over the past football season, her company transported more than 1,100 people to Tiger Stadium. The company has fewer than a dozen employees and vehicles, but during big games she often leases extras.

"I think that next year will be a very big season for businesses," said Critney, whose football transportation services ended with the regular season. "Everyone is very anxious to see the next season, I don't think people will be giving away their tickets next year."

"We've been doing great this season," said Roeshawn Peters, spokeswoman for wholesale grocery distributor Associated Grocers.

That means a big demand for party supplies.

"We're in a football town; when you walk into grocery stores you can see the King Cakes and party trays," Peters said. "I think now with this season people are so excited and they are all feeling the push to create more (food) and it's been a good thing."

Raising Cane's said the excitement associated with LSU's perfect season will likely lead to a 20% sales increase or more at its 65 restaurants across Louisiana.

“We’ve seen a nice pickup in business,” said Matt Massey, regional vice president of operations for Raising Cane’s. “There’s never anything wrong with winning. It puts everybody in a good mood.”

Cane's has deep ties to LSU. Co-founder and Baton Rouge native Todd Graves opened the first restaurant just outside the North Gates of campus and the chain has long been a sponsor of LSU sports.

To further capitalize off of the LSU ties, Cane's had a special promotion statewide Thursday where all locations gave away free coleslaw — Coach Ed Orgeron's favorite menu item.

“We want to recognize Coach O and all he’s done for the state and for LSU,” Massey said. “Everybody loves Coach O.”

Cane's plans to close all of its Louisiana restaurants early on Monday to allow employees to catch much of the LSU-Clemson championship game. The plan is to shut down the restaurants at 7:30 p.m., which is around the time the game will kick off in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“We’re going to pump out all the tailgate pans and combos to properly serve the community, lock the doors and clean up,” Massey said.

One sector of the Baton Rouge economy that isn't expected to see a benefit from LSU's big game in New Orleans are local hotels. Officials with the Baton Rouge Lodging Association said they don't expect to see much spillover from the Crescent City reaching local properties. Many of the stadium seats will be occupied by fans who simply have to drive from Baton Rouge.

Paul Arrigo, head of Visit Baton Rouge, said he's hopeful some of the people coming from the west, from cities such as Houston, Dallas and Lake Charles, will stay in Baton Rouge hotels. But he said it's a different situation from when New Orleans hosts a Super Bowl and Baton Rouge benefits from the spillover business. Arrigo said much of the Super Bowl lodging is claimed before anyone knows who will play in the game, bought up by corporate clients who will go regardless of who is in the game.

"We won't know how many people show up here for the game until the middle of next week," he said. That's when hotels submit their weekly occupancy information to Visit Baton Rouge.

On a broader scale, LSU's football program has a direct impact on the school's financials and local economy.

“One of the things that impressed me the most was the difference in the athletic department’s 4-8 (win-loss football) season and a 9-2 season. In ticket sales alone it’s dramatic,” said economist Loren Scott, an LSU professor emeritus who conducted an economic impact study on LSU football in the early 2000s and again in 2013.

“It’s a $9 million difference in just ticket sales,” Loren said of the difference he saw between a winning or losing season. “That’s why these athletic departments are willing to pay the coaches so much. Increased attendance means 36% more people on game day and that always translates to more sales at stores, especially restaurants.”

Often, it's just about the sheer volume of visitors.

“Having maybe 100,000 more people during the season (in Baton Rouge) that has to have a positive impact on the area economy but that doesn’t count the joyous factor. The happier you are the more open your pocket book tends to be, this year has been really special,” Scott said.

Even during LSU football seasons where the team’s record is less than stellar, season ticket holders often give their tickets to others who may not be able to afford the luxury to attend.

“Even in those very poor years over the season, more than 400,000 people showing up, that’s basically the population of East Baton Rouge Parish,” he said. “What retailers really like is a winning season where all the games are at night, especially the department stores.”

That way attendees are more likely to window shop in the surrounding area.

Even in an era of technology and big investments in wide-screen televisions and home entertainment systems with high definition pictures, there’s still a draw to be there in person, Scott said.

"There's a cache to be there in person," he said. "They want that experience, that's why a winning season like this is good for the economy. The sheer volume of hot dogs and bottled water sold are astounding. There are nearly as many people in that stadium on a Saturday night as there are in Livingston Parish."

Even as ticket prices have increased and are out of reach for many fans, television contracts have filled the gap so every game is also televised — helping drive sales for watch parties, restaurants and bars.

In his 2013 study, Scott predicted that the average LSU football fan coming in from outside Baton Rouge spends about $160 in the state for a typical game at Tiger Stadium. Much of that was spent in the Baton Rouge metro area. That same year, total spending over the season by fans coming from outside the immediate area was estimated at $62.8 million. On average, more than 2,700 people are hired to work on LSU game days, with about 1,800 of them required to work at concessions stands.

Sports are big business for the university as well.

For example, in fiscal year 2012, the LSU Athletic Department generated $98.7 million in direct revenue from ticket sales, concessions and game guarantees. The Tiger Athletic Foundation generated another $56.1 million.

Tiger Stadium began allowing its concession vendors to sell beer and wine in 2019, a major shift from prior years. Aramark, the concession vendor for LSU, relies on 80 tons of ice to just keep the beers cold for game day. The price of alcohol was $8 for 16 ounces of domestic beer and $9 for premium beer or wine.

LSU Athletics generated $2.3 million in net revenue from the sale of more than 280,000 alcoholic beverages in the public areas of Tiger Stadium in 2019. That figure did not include alcohol sales in premium seats.

Michelob Ultra was the most popular beer sold with 128,627 containers, compared to the total craft and local beer sales of 11,800 units. Pinot Grigio was the most popular wine sold with 3,700 units during the 2019 season.

Water was still most popular with 190,000 units sold at Tiger Stadium. Meanwhile, just shy of 60,000 hot dogs were slung followed by 47,000 units of nachos.

