Floor & Décor, a national flooring and tile retailer, wants to build an 80,000 square foot store near Costco.
The company has submitted a site plan to the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission for its first Baton Rouge location. It would be north of Professional Boulevard and west of Airline Highway.
Floor & Décor has a design gallery on Magazine Street in New Orleans and a warehouse store in Gretna. The Atlanta-based chain has more than 130 locations in 31 states.
The stores cater to do-it-yourself homeowners and professionals and carry a selection of tile, natural wood, natural stone, laminate and luxury vinyl plank.
The planning commission will take up the site plan at its May 17 meeting.