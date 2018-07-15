BATON ROUGE AREA
Lincoln Builders has named Andy Boniol as director of preconstruction in the Ruston-based company's Baton Rouge organization.
Boniol was a senior preconstruction manager with Arkel Constructors LLC and has 20 years of commercial and industrial construction experience. He is a graduate of Catholic High School and earned a bachelor's degree in construction management from LSU.
George W. Town Jr. has been named vice president and relationship manager at Red River Bank's Old Hammond Highway branch.
Town was a relationship manager in commercial dealer services and the middle market group for Capital One and has worked in banking for 12 years. Town earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in finance from LSU.
Dr. Robert J. Kenney, vice president of medical operations for Baton Rouge General, has been elected to the board of directors of the National Forum of End Stage Renal Disease Networks.
The networks advocate for organizations that monitor the quality of chronic kidney disease, dialysis and kidney transplant care in the United States. Kenney, a board-certified nephrologist, earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine, completing his residency training in internal medicine and his fellowship in nephrology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Dallas. The Louisiana native also serves as the regional dean for the Tulane University School of Medicine.
Victoria Zaunbrecher, a physical therapist at Baton Rouge Physical Therapy — Lake, has been promoted to clinic director at the Jones Creek location.
Zaunbrecher, from Crowley, graduated with a degree in kinesiology from LSU and graduated with a doctorate of physical therapy from Texas Women’s University — Houston.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Lafayette General Health has promoted Dr. Amanda Logue to senior vice president and chief medical information officer and Marisa Mouret Alack to senior vice president and chief engagement officer overseeing strategies that improve patient health care experiences and outcomes.
Logue, a Baton Rouge native, has been with Lafayette General Health for nine years and has served as chief medical information officer since 2012. She graduated from medical school in Shreveport, completed her residency training in Memphis, Tennessee, and began at Lafayette General Medical Center in hospitalist medicine.
Alack, a native of New Iberia, was vice president/J2E internal operations excellence and began her career at Lafayette General Medical Center as an occupational therapist in 1997.
Sharon Gates has been named chief nursing officer at Women’s & Children’s Hospital.
Gates has served as associate chief nursing officer since 2009 and previously as director of neonatal services and later director of well baby nursery, postpartum, gynecology and lactation. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master's in business administration from University of Phoenix in Lafayette in 2011.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Laura Godel has been named associate regional vice president of oncology services for Tulane Health System and the Sarah Cannon, Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare.
Godel was director of oncology services at Touro Infirmary and previously worked in the U.S. Oncology Network for six years, eventually serving as the executive director for Illinois Cancer Specialists. Godel earned a bachelor's degree in legal studies from University of Houston and a post-baccalaureate degree in paralegal studies at Tulane.
The New Orleans Business Alliance has named Norman Barnum IV as chief financial officer, Morgan Stewart as vice president of marketing and communications and Nolan Marshall III as vice president of external affairs and policy.
Barnum was director of evaluation and business support for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program at Delgado Community College and previously chief financial officer for the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corp. in Philadelphia. He founded Barnum Group LLC in 2015, a financial and management consulting firm focused on real estate development, tax planning, operational assessments and strategic planning.
Stewart was principal of Stewart Communications. He previously was in communications and external affairs at Entergy.
Marshall served as director of public affairs and policy at the Downtown Development District from 2013-16 before serving as president and executive director at Uptown Dallas Inc.
Ann Edelman has been promoted to vice president of public relations and media at Zehnder Communications, overseeing both departments.
The agency has offices in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Nashville, Tennessee. Edelman was director of public relations. She joined Zehnder in 2006 and began her career as a media buyer for Gus Weill Inc. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from LSU.
Veteran journalist Ed Lallo has resumed the duties as editorial director for Gulf Seafood News after a two-year hiatus.
The recently updated news site serves as the newsroom for the Gulf Seafood Foundation, as well as the Gulf Seafood Institute.
Lallo, who has worked for media that include People Magazine, Time and The Associated Press, established the newsroom in 2013. He resigned as the editorial and media relations director for the organization to devote time to moving his family and business from Austin to Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
AROUND LOUISIANA
W. Michael Street, a partner of Watson, McMillan & Street in Monroe, was installed as 2018-19 president of the Louisiana Bar Foundation.
Other officers are Vice President Amanda W. Barnett, general counsel and corporate secretary for Red River Bank and Red River Bancshares Inc. based in Alexandria; Treasurer Christopher K. Ralston, a litigation partner and litigation group coordinator at Phelps Dunbar LLP in New Orleans; and Secretary Harry J. “Skip” Phillips, managing partner of Taylor, Porter, Brooks & Phillips LLP in Baton Rouge.
Members of the 2017-18 board of directors from the area are Valerie Briggs Bargas, Karleen J. Green and Deidre Deculus Robert, all from Baton Rouge; Alan G. Brackett, Barry H. Grodsky, Michael J. Mestayer, Kerry A. Murphy, Tina Crawford White and Sharonda R. William, all from New Orleans; George D. “Dave” Ernest III, Lafayette; Eugene G. Gouaux Jr., Lockport; H. Dunbar Healy, Covington; and Robert A. Kutcher, Metairie.