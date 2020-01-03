An overview of Baton Rouge's economic prospects from the vantage point of businesses surveyed by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber will lay the foundation Tuesday for a group of panelists weighing in as part of The Advocate's Economic Outlook Summit.
The event, which features 11 business and community leaders providing a forecast for the south Louisiana economy in 2020, will be held Jan. 7 in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m.
Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate, said an inaugural summit last year at newspaper’s offices accommodated about 100 seats and sold out. Tuesday's summit is set in a larger venue for an audience that already will exceed last year's.
The goal of the summit is to provide information that gives business leaders and the public a big-picture understanding of the Baton Rouge area and south Louisiana economy.
“When people think of The Advocate, they think of the written form: words on paper, words on screen,” Terzotis said. “But this is journalism that’s face to face. We have experts on our team with the accessibility to bring people together so the general public can learn a little bit more.”
Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of BRAC, will present findings from the organization's 2020 Economic Outlook. The other panelists are David Dismukes, executive director and president, LSU Center for Energy Studies; Connie Fabre, president and CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance; Jerry Jones, executive director, Baton Rouge North Economic Development District; Phillip May, president and chief executive officer, Entergy Louisiana; Domoine Rutledge, chairman, Southern University Board of Supervisors; Genevieve Silverman, president and CEO, NexusLA; Chris Tyson, president and CEO, Build Baton Rouge; Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive, Maestri-Murrell Real Estate; Scott Wester, chief executive officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; and Joe Zanco, chief financial officer of Home Bank.
Terzotis said there won’t be any significant format changes from last year.
“The format really worked well, a Q&A, but the talk for the bulk of the program was about what their industry was anticipating,” she said.
Tickets for the summit can be purchased at TheAdvocate.com/EconomicOutlook for $20, plus fees. The summit is sponsored by ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, Home Bank and AARP Louisiana.