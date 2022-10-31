In another move that could boost the Baton Rouge area’s move toward a cleaner industrial corridor, a Texas-based energy startup on Monday announced it will consider a 1,700-acre site on the Mississippi River’s west bank in Ascension Parish for a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia plant.
Clean Hydrogen Works, formed in 2021 in Grand Prairie, Texas, is teaming up with Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia for the new plant, which would create 350 new jobs by 2030 at an average salary of about $73,000, according to Louisiana Economic Development.
The three firms are calling their partnership Ascension Clean Energy. Denbury is the largest carbon dioxide pipeline operator in the U.S., and Hafnia is the world’s largest tanker fleet company.
The companies expect to produce 7.2 million tons of “blue” ammonia annually at the facility while sequestering 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, a capture rate of up to 98% of its possible carbon dioxide emissions.
Clean Hydrogen Works said it hopes to make a final investment decision and begin construction in 2024, with initial production targeted for 2027. The company estimates 1,500 construction jobs would be created at the project’s peak.
To attract the project, LED offered an incentive package that includes the state’s coveted Industrial Tax Exemption Program and the Quality Jobs program, as well as a possible $7 million in performance-based awards for dock infrastructure expenses.
“We are enthusiastic about the potential to bring this transformational project to Ascension Parish, which has an ideal location with existing infrastructure,” Mitch Silver, Clean Hydrogen Works senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “Utilizing clean hydrogen-ammonia production to meet the global demand for carbon-free affordable energy, Ascension Clean Energy aligns with Louisiana’s Climate Action Plan, specifically the state’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2050.”
Denbury will transport the captured carbon dioxide through its existing pipeline network to “one of its planned sequestration sites” for underground storage, an LED news release said. Hafnia would export the ammonia to “emerging energy markets overseas.”
“Our existing CO2 pipeline infrastructure along the Gulf Coast, part of the largest owned and operated CO2 network in the United States, is perfectly situated to handle the CO2 emissions from this massive project and to ensure that the carbon captured is safely transported and secured in underground storage,” Denbury President and CEO Chris Kendall said in a statement.
Industrial manufacturing processes are considered “blue” when they use carbon capture to mitigate emissions. Carbon capture is a controversial technology that is heralded by the industry as an emissions-fighting tool but has drawn scrutiny from environmental groups and residents over its safety.
Should it come to fruition, the facility would be built on 1,700 acres in the RiverPlex MegaPark, a 17,000-acre swath of land in Ascension Parish that is bordered to the north by the Mississippi River and to the east by Iberville Parish. It is close to industrial feedstocks, ports and other facilities such as BASF, CF Industries and Honeywell, to name a few.
Ascension Parish officials have long hoped to bring some kind of economic activity to the undeveloped land.
“Clean Hydrogen Works would be a valuable addition to the RiverPlex MegaPark,” Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corp., said in a statement. “Their commitment to training and hiring locally would allow Ascension Parish residents an opportunity to work in the clean energy sector and be a part of a more sustainable future.”
The Ascension Clean Energy initiative is yet another example of a large-scale industrial project that either will set up shop in the Baton Rouge region or is actively exploring the area.
Economists have noted more than $12 billion of net zero-style industrial projects are in the pipeline for the region, led by Air Products’ $4.5 billion “blue” hydrogen facility. Others include Methanex’s $1.6 billion methanol plant, REG’s $950 million biorefinery expansion and Origin Materials’ $750 million wood-to-plastics plant.
Other not-yet-confirmed projects for the Baton area include Gron Fuels’ $9.2 billion renewable fuels plant, Arbor Renewable Gas’ $800 million renewable fuels plant, CF Industries’ $2 billion “blue” ammonia plant and Nutrien’s “clean” ammonia plant.
“Clean energy economic development projects are booming in Louisiana’s Capital Region,” Adam Knapp, president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, said in a statement.