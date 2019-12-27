Advocate Staff Photo by HILARY SCHEINUK --

The landlord for the Sammy’s Grill locations in Baton Rouge and Prairieville is seeking to evict the popular local restaurant over unpaid rent.

Donnie Jarreau, who bought the Sammy’s Grills at 8635 Highland Road in Baton Rouge and 16400 Airline Highway in Prairieville from owner Sammy Nagem in late May, said he’s optimistic a deal can be worked out.