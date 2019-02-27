Amedisys Inc. on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $27.5 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to net loss a year earlier of $3.8 million, or 11 cents per share.
Fourth-quarter net service revenue for the Baton Rouge-based home health, hospice and personal care company increased to $434.4 million from $398.0 million.
Net income for 2018 totaled $119.3 million, or $3.55 per share, compared to $30.3 million, or 88 cents per share, in 2017. Net service revenue increased to $1.7 billion from $1.5 billion.
Paul B. Kusserow, president and chief executive officer, said the company treated about 400,000 patients, making more than 10 million visits across its three lines of business.
"After a year of rebuilding, our home health segment returned to growth and exceeded margin expectations," he said. Hospice continued its strong performance and the company continued to grow its personal care business, completing two acquisitions during the year, he said.