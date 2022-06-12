Two staff members of the Law Library of Louisiana were recently elected as officers of the American Association of Law Libraries.
Law Library Director Miriam D. Childs was elected association treasurer, and Law Library Head of Public Services Sara V. Pic was elected association secretary/treasurer of the Government Law Libraries Special Interest Section.
Childs started working at the law library in 2003, after previously having worked as a librarian at the University of New Orleans, Jefferson Parish Public Library and Exxon Chemical Baton Rouge. She was named director of the law library in 2016. She earned a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in library and information science, both from LSU.
Pic joined the law library staff in 2014. She previously worked as an attorney with Health Law Advocates of Louisiana, The Pro Bono Project and Mental Health Advocacy. She earned a bachelor's degree in women's studies and Russian civilization from Smith College, a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law and a master's in library and information science from LSU.
Breazeale Sachse & Wilson has been recognized for providing excellent client service in The BTI Midsize Client Service Masters.
Identified by corporate counsel for providing personal and customized legal services, the 50 law firms on this year’s list were honored for their client service prowess, including excellent communication and client focus.
In addition to the firm’s recognition, BSW attorneys Peter J. Butler Jr. and Richard G. Passler were named to BTI Consulting Group’s list of 2022 Client Service All-Stars.
BTI, a provider of strategic research for the legal community, based its 2022 Client Service A-Team rankings on more than 350 in-depth telephone interviews with the highest-ranking legal decisions makers at companies across more than 15 industry segments.
Calvin R. Walker, executive vice chancellor and a director at the Southern University Ag Center, received the Southern University System’s Above and Beyond Award.
The award was established to help inspire and motivate Southern employees to reach their maximum performance. It honors outstanding achievements in the workplace, exceptional contributions toward efficiency and effectiveness of operations, special efforts in promoting workforce excellence or outstanding service to the university community and constituents.
Walker has been at Southern for more than 30 years and has held a number of jobs, ranging from professor of animal science to interim chancellor-dean of the Ag Center.
He earned a bachelor’s in animal science from Louisiana Tech University and a master’s and doctorate in animal science from Oregon State University.
Beth Courtney, retired CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, was awarded the Daniel K. Miller Award by PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger.
This award recognizes managers in the public media system whose leadership, vision, courage and commitment have inspired their colleagues and created a lasting impact in their communities.
Courtney recently retired after 45 years in public media. In 1985, she became the first woman in the U.S. to lead a statewide public broadcasting network and later became the first woman to serve as vice chair of the PBS Board.
In 2003, former President George W. Bush appointed Courtney to serve on the Board of Directors for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Cliff Barton, chairman and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, was elected president of the Midwest Fair Alliance at the association's spring meeting.
Barton will serve a one-year term.
The alliance meets twice annually to discuss issues and upcoming trends concerning the fair industry.
This year marks Barton’s 50th year as a volunteer and participant in the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair.