Las Vegas-based GB Sciences Inc. agreed to sell its remaining 50% stake in its Louisiana medical marijuana business for $16 million to Wellcana Plus LLC, which already owns the other half of the company.
The deal is expected to close in October.
GB Sciences Inc. said it is selling its remaining half of the Louisiana company to "greatly reduce the current and future burn rate" of the medical marijuana affiliate's cash and to focus on turning a profit. The company plans to seek a Drug Enforcement Administration license and implement good manufacturing processes to have quality control.
Wellcana, led by Lafayette attorney Charles Rush and CajunGrocer.com founder Charlie Hohorst III, has been involved in GB Sciences Louisiana since 2018 when it acquired a 15% stake for $3 million.
wasn't the only buyer interested in the medical marijuana subsidiary.
In July, GB Sciences rejected an unsolicited offer by an undisclosed company to buy 50% of the business for $15 million, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission records.
In 2017, GB Sciences signed a five year deal to be the exclusive partner for the LSU medical marijuana program in exchange for at least $3.4 million or 10% commission of gross receipts from sales of medical marijuana in Louisiana in addition to $500,000 in annual research funding. Any additional revenue generated from intellectual property created at LSU would be split between GB Sciences and the university - the company had paid $1.6 million to LSU under that agreement as of June 30.
GB Sciences began selling medical marijuana tinctures last month.