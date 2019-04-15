Cameron LNG has begun feeding natural gas to the first liquefaction unit built at its Hackberry export terminal in preparation for LNG production at the facility in southwest Louisiana.
"Sempra Energy is now one step closer to reaching our goal of building up to 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG export capacity to serve global markets," said Lisa Glatch, chief operating officer of Sempra LNG and board chair for Cameron LNG.
Cameron LNG will begin ramping up the feed gas deliveries to the facility as it completes the commissioning process for the unit.
Phase 1 of the LNG export project, which includes three liquefaction units, is a $10 billion facility with a projected export capacity of 12 Mtpa of LNG.
Cameron LNG Phase 1 is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, Total, Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha. Sempra Energy indirectly owns 50.2% of Cameron LNG.
Sempra Energy's share of full run-rate earnings from the first three units at Cameron LNG are projected to be between $400 million and $450 million annually.
Cameron LNG Phase 1 is one of five LNG export projects Sempra Energy has proposed in North America: Cameron LNG Phase 2, previously authorized by regulators, encompasses up to two additional liquefaction units and up to two additional LNG storage tanks; Port Arthur LNG in Texas; and Energía Costa Azul LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 in Mexico.
Development of the projects is contingent upon obtaining binding customer commitments and commercial agreements, securing necessary permits, obtaining financing, other factors, and reaching final investment decisions.