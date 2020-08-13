Ammon Staffing has moved into a new office on Essen Lane, after its previous location at One Calais Avenue was severely damaged by a tornado earlier this summer.
Ammon Staffing is now taking up about 2,000 square feet in the first floor of the Essen Centre office building, said Boyd Ammon, company vice president. That’s about the same size as the space the business had at 8116 One Calais.
The One Calais building was hit by a tornado on June 24, which destroyed the space Ammon said his business was in.
Ten people currently work for Ammon Staffing.
David and Lauren Trusty of Trusty Commercial represented Essen Centre in the deal, while Ammon was represented by Libby Ammon of Coldwell Banker One.