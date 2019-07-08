MET eastboyd 02 AL.JPG
Customers leaving Bogie's Bar mix with traffic on E. Boyd Drive in Baton Rouge.

 FILE PHOTO BY ADAM LAU

Bogie's Bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the bar announced it would be closing on July 6. 

The LSU campus-area bar was in business for more than two decades. Bar owner Aaron "Mugsy" Saulnier owed landlord Michael Butler about $92,000, according to bankruptcy filings. The Louisiana Department of Revenue tax bill was more than $56,800, records show. 

Greg Saulnier, of Welsh, was owed $25,000 as an unsecured creditor. 

The bar, located at 705 E. Boyd Drive, had between $500,000 and $1 million in total assets and between $100,000 and $500,000 in liabilities, records show. 

Bogie's Bar hired Richmond Law Firm LLC as its legal representative. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection enables companies to reorganize their operations. 

