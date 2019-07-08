Bogie's Bar filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the bar announced it would be closing on July 6.

The LSU campus-area bar was in business for more than two decades. Bar owner Aaron "Mugsy" Saulnier owed landlord Michael Butler about $92,000, according to bankruptcy filings. The Louisiana Department of Revenue tax bill was more than $56,800, records show.

Tigerland's Bogie's Bar set to close Saturday after failing to pay rent The LSU campus-area dive Bogie's Bar is closing after 25 years. On Tuesday, the bar at 705 E. Boyd Drive posted on Instagram that Saturday, Ju…

Greg Saulnier, of Welsh, was owed $25,000 as an unsecured creditor.

The bar, located at 705 E. Boyd Drive, had between $500,000 and $1 million in total assets and between $100,000 and $500,000 in liabilities, records show.

Bogie's Bar hired Richmond Law Firm LLC as its legal representative. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection enables companies to reorganize their operations.