New unemployment claims for individuals across Louisiana were just shy of 2,000 as of last week, the lowest for new claims since the coronavirus pandemic related economic slowdown began in mid-March 2020.
There were 1,977 new unemployment claims for the week ending August 14, which more closely mirrors new jobless claims in 2019 than in 2020 when there was more than 13,000 individuals still seeking benefits.
Louisiana is in line with the U.S. average in this case which saw jobless claims hit the pandemic-era low as well to 348,000 as of last week. The U.S. economy still has 5.7 million fewer jobs compared to February 2020. There were 2.8 million individuals getting benefits during the week ending August 7 nationwide, a decline of 79,000 a week before.
A federal stimulus program which added $300 to the regular unemployment benefits in Louisiana of $247 each week was ended early by the Governor John Bel Edwards in late July as opposed to September. In 2020, a different federal stimulus package which boosted unemployment benefits by $600 each week ended July 31.
Simultaneously, the Louisiana Workforce Commission has been amping up efforts to connect job seekers with available positions across the state and recently held a massive job fair in late July while there was 50,000 jobs on its website. There was 44,339 individuals still seeking benefits as of July 31 statewide.
The largest spike of new unemployment claims in Louisiana was during the week ending April 4 when more than 100,000 individuals told the state they were out of work. Since March 2020, the state has administered more than $8 billion in unemployment insurance benefits to nearly 1 million people. About 150,000 people have gone back to work between June 2020 and June 2021, according to LWC.
The surge of jobless residents peaked higher than during the oil bust of the 1980s when upwards of 15,000 residents found themselves without a job and after Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans when more than 73,000 were jobless over one week period, data shows.
During the recent pandemic the state program was hit by wide scale fraud attempts in November 2020 and the state auditor's office found hundreds of millions of dollars went to people who were not eligible.
The goal is to hit 2 million employed residents across the state, as was the case in January 2020.
"We're trying to get back to that number," said Ava Cates, Secretary of LWC.
In the past 90 days, there were 10,000 jobs posted to the state's job portal. The employers looking to hire the most workers included health care providers such as Ochsner Health, Christus Health, and Lake Charles Memorial Health System. Right behind health care were retail positions at Dollar Tree and the Family Dollar Stores Inc., records show.
There were 2,862 jobs required a high school diploma or equivalent and another 2,371 jobs which required a bachelors degree.
"Now is the time to do that and for people to get their foot in the door. I think employers are realizing that to attract workers to their company they have to think differently, how do they value and invest in their employees," Cates said. "It's a job seekers market, they have their pick of employers right now."
The state leader acknowledged that it can be difficult for some workers to return especially as COVID-19 cases have surged once again.
Louisiana reinstated the rule that workers must be actively searching for jobs and applying where available roughly a year ago. The statewide labor force participation rate, the percentage of all residents who are employed or seeking work, in Louisiana was 58.5% in June, up from 55.4% in June 2020 but has not returned to its June 2019 level of 59.7%. It also remains lower than the national average of 61.6% in June 2021. The labor force participation rate takes into account those who are no longer seeking a job but are of working age unlike the unemployment rate which does not factor in discouraged workers.
"We don't encourage anyone to apply for something that is not suitable," she said, about somebody with higher education training applying for jobs which don't require degrees.
Access to childcare is a major issue for some residents, especially women who have dropped out of the labor market in record numbers since the coronavirus pandemic began, she said.