Specialty chemical manufacturer Bercen Chemicals LLC in Denham Springs plans to invest another $10 million for an expansion expected to wrap up by 2022.
Bercen, formerly a subsidiary of Cranston Print Works, was an employee-owned business that had relocated its headquarters from Rhode Island to Louisiana in 2009. Bercen manufactures specialty alkyl succinic anhydrides, which are sold for use in industries that produce fuels, lubricants and paper.
Several weeks ago, Bercen was acquired by Indianapolis-based Vertellus, which makes mosquito repellant diethyl toluamide, otherwise known as DEET, among other chemical compounds used in consumer and industrial applications.
The expansion project, which is expected to add eight more jobs to Livingston Parish, includes about $4.5 million of new machinery and equipment to increase the volume of its main product, alkyl succinic anhydrides, but also broadening its products to include polyisobutylene succinic anhydrides and derivatives for the fuel and lubricant additive market. It expects to relocate and expand its product packaging facility to an undisclosed location, according to an advance notification on file with the state.
In exchange for the investment, the company is seeking tax rebates for both the Quality Jobs program and the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.
Bercen had 54 employees as of December before the sale to Vertellus, according to Louisiana Economic Development department records. As of Feb. 25, Bercen had only 44 employees in Louisiana, records show.
In 2009, the company promised to bring 20 jobs to Denham Springs and invest $5 million to add another 13,000 square feet of office and laboratory space to an existing manufacturing facility that had been in operation since the 1970s. To encourage the business to relocate its headquarters, the state chipped in $500,000 as a performance loan, which turns into a grant from the state's Rapid Response fund, among other incentives.
In December 2019, Bercen sought and was granted $14,672 in property tax relief through the Industrial Tax Exemption Program renewal process in exchange for $1.1 million of investment in Livingston Parish.
Bercen must maintain at least 18 jobs through the end of 2020, or at least $1.6 million in payroll, for the company to avoid any clawbacks of incentives.
Vertellus did not respond to requests for comment about its plans for the Denham Springs location.