BATON ROUGE AREA
Dawn Mellion-Patin, vice chancellor for extension and outreach for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, has been presented the 2018 George Washington Carver Distinguished Service Award by Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, which honors alumni who have demonstrated outstanding achievement or leadership by making significant, influential or innovative contributions to society.
Patin earned a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil sciences and a master’s degree in educational agriculture, both from Southern University, and a doctoral degree in agricultural and life sciences education from Iowa State University.
Patin has dedicated her career to educating and improving the lives of small farmers. In 2005, she developed the Southern University Ag Center’s Small Farmer Agricultural Leadership Training Institute that guides small, minority, socially disadvantaged and limited-resource farmers through the process of becoming competitive agricultural entrepreneurs. She also has served as a panel manager for the United States Department of Agriculture; chair of the Southern Region agricultural and natural resources program leaders committee; grant committee member for the USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture; 1890 land-grant institution representative on the National Extension Disaster Education Network executive committee; and historian for the National Society of Minorities in Agricultural, Natural Resources and Related Sciences organization. She has received the SU Ag Center’s Outstanding Specialist Award, Tuskegee University’s Distinguished Service Award, the Association of Extension Administrators Excellence in Extension Award and USDA NIFA Cooperative Extension System Outstanding Leadership Award.
Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects received the Society of American Registered Architects 2018 Award of Honor for the design of the Knock Knock Children’s Museum.
The award is based on clarity of concept and strength of solution; appropriateness, applicability and function; overall design aesthetics; creativity, innovation and ingenuity; and social and community relevance.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Ryan Herringshaw, director of real estate development for Providence Community Housing, is one of 45 leaders selected for the NeighborWorks Achieving Excellence Program, conducted at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University to build executives' skills to advance their organizations’ performance.
The program involves one-on-one executive coaching and intensive peer learning and work on a defined goal critical to an organization’s success.
Kenner resident Rafael E. Saddy has been presented the AARP Louisiana 2018 Andrus Award for Community Service.
Saddy was recognized for serving the New Orleans metro community for more than 37 years. The Nicaragua native is bilingual and helps bridge the diversity gap by linking programs, resources and opportunities to Hispanic/Latino communities across the state, particularly in Kenner. He is the founder of the nonprofit Latin American Civic Association; volunteer producer of Hispanic television program Hablemos Claro; guest columnist for the Kenner Star; and serves on the governing board of Ochsner Hospital in Kenner; and has served as task force member for Catholic Charities, the Association of Nicaraguan in Louisiana, Association of Guatemala, Unidad Hispanoamericana and the Association of U.S. Naval Reserve Retirees. Saddy served as an AARP Louisiana executive council member for six years with a stint as interim state president. He continues to serve as diversity council chairman.
Tulane Medical Center was recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries in a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration.
Tulane was awarded silver recognition for conducting awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors and community members about the need for organ, eye and tissue donors. Tulane Medical Center worked with the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency on the campaign.
After a statewide nominations and selection process, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry will recognize nine companies and individuals as 2018 Free Enterprise Awards winners for their devotion to their employees, local communities and Louisiana’s future.
The Ed Steimel Achievement Award is being presented posthumously to Stephen “Steve” Stumpf, of Durr Heavy Construction LLC in Harahan. The award recognizes long-standing membership and service to LABI and individuals who have committed extraordinary time and effort to improve the quality of life in Louisiana.
Free Enterprise Champions, who demonstrated exemplary commitment and contributions to the state’s business climate and their communities, are 2018 Businessperson honoree J.H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. of Baton Rouge and 2018 Young Businessperson honorees students of Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School. Companies of the Year to ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, greater than 100 employees, and Golfballs.com of Lafayette, fewer than 100 employees; Manufacturers of the Year to Entergy Louisiana LLC in Baton Rouge, greater than 100 employees, and Eastman Chemical Co. in St. Gabriel, fewer than 100 employees; Workforce Innovator of the Year Award to SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles; and Economic Development Partner of the Year Award to the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce in Metairie.