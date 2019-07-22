LSU awarded nearly $500,000 to its researchers across the state to kickstart a dozen new ideas for technology that could be commercialized in the coming years through its Leverage Innovation for Technology Transfer, or LIFT2 grants.
The grant program began in 2014. Since then, $5 million - in increments up to $50,000 - has supported more than 130 research projects at the university. This is the tenth round of funding which totaled $497,545.
On LSU's main campus, there were six research projects funded which spanned from developing smartphone applications for psychiatric disorders to big data analytics games for undergraduate education. Other projects included 3D plate insert for dynamic co-culture through its chemical and engineering department, rolled scaffold bioreactor for large scale cell culture, large format focusing color schliering imaging through its department of mechanical and industrial engineering and DNA vaccine delivery using quail as a model for poultry through the AgCenter.
At LSU Health New Orleans, the University is looking to commercialize optical biopsy of vocal fold lesions, biologic enteric stents for the prevention of anastomotic leaks, HoldTen suture anchor manufacturing and clinical development, development of screening methods for neuroendocrine tumors and targeting AR-V7 by a small peptide for castration resistant prostate cancer.
LSU Health Shreveport is looking to develop a bio-prosthetic esophagus that is biodegradable.
Since 2014, the University of doubled the number of invention or new technology disclosures to 75 by faculty members.
"We expect the numbers to keep growing," said Andrew Maas, director of the LSU office of innovation and technology commercialization in a news release.