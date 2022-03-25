Scott Wester, the former Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center president and CEO, has been named one of four finalists for the top job of the Memorial Healthcare System in Hollywood, Florida, just north of Miami.
If selected, Wester would replace Aurelio Fernandez, who is retiring.
Memorial Healthcare System said in a news release it had hired a search firm called WittKieffer to find its next leader. Memorial Healthcare is one of the largest public hospital systems in the U.S.
In February, Wester stepped down from his role as OLOL’s leader to move into a new executive position with the hospital’s parent company, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. The position was intended to focus on LSU’s recently announced $245 million partnership with LSU.
Wester had been OLOL’s CEO for 14 years. Beth O'Brien was named the interim president and CEO while a search is ongoing for a permanent replacement.
“This unique growth opportunity is right for the organization and for me,” Wester said in a statement at the time of the announcement. “I could not be more excited about focusing on this historic opportunity for Louisiana healthcare as we implement our new expanded relationship with LSU. In fact, this particular partnership has incredible potential for our workforce, physicians, academic partners, patients and the people of Louisiana.”
The other finalists for the Memorial Healthcare System post are:
- Jonathan W. Curtright, CEO, University of Missouri Health Care
- Dr. William L. Jackson Jr., president and CEO, Erlanger Health System
- Edward Jimenez, CEO, University of Florida Health