Construction has started on the Hammond Station Apartments, a new mixed-income development.
The 67-unit complex at 1400 Southwest Railroad Ave. should be open in about a year, said Josh Collen, president of HRI Communities, which is developing Hammond Station.
Some of the units in Hammond Station are for moderate income households, which earn less than 80% of the average median income in the area, which would be just under $30,000. The others will be for households that earn less than 60% of the average median income, which would be just over $22,000.
“We’re looking for folks who work in the local economy and want a convenient place to live in the Hammond area,” Collen said. Potential residents in Hammond Station include teachers, first responders, health care workers and service employees.
There will be 51 one-bedroom units in the complex with rents at about $610 a month. The 16 two-bedroom units will rent for about $950 a month. Amenities include a fitness center, community center, community garden and bike storage.
Hammond Station is about a mile away from the Hammond Eastside Apartments, a development HRI Communities did in a former school building.